Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,706 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of WillScot worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot in the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 369,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in WillScot by 69.2% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single?unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi?unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

