Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF $AVSU

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVSU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $79.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $454.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

