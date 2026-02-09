OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 497,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up about 4.1% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,594,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,785 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 28,794,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,063,000 after buying an additional 2,799,386 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 22,455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246,996 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,590,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 48.8% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,635,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.22. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

