93,893 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF $ISCV Purchased by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.0% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC owned 1.15% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 331.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $779,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization. ISCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

