Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.11 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3444 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

