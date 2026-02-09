RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 37,040 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,652,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,885 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,400,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,530,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,780,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,463 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $98.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.73.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4916 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

