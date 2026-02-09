IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short Dow30 $DOG

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.71% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Down 2.4%

NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $22.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.81.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no pre-determined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.