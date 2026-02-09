FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $GMAR Shares Sold by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 358.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 154,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 23.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

