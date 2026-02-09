Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th.
Acadian Asset Management News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a large dividend increase — quarterly dividend raised to $0.10 (annualized yield ~0.8%), up 900% from the prior $0.01 payment, with record date March 13 and pay date March 27. The move signals confidence in cash flow and is likely supporting the stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong client flows and AUM momentum: $5.4B of Q4 net client inflows and record assets under management, which supports revenue growth prospects and recurring fee income. Acadian signals continued positive momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst update: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $52 to $54 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, giving modest upside vs. recent levels and likely adding buying interest. RBC raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript for details on guidance, margin drivers and pipeline; slides and multiple transcripts are available. Q4 slide deck Earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed consensus: EPS $1.32 vs. $1.38 estimate and revenue $169.7M — the miss is a short-term negative catalyst and explains some sell-side caution despite strong flows. AAMI misses Q4 estimates
Acadian Asset Management Price Performance
NYSE:AAMI opened at $51.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Acadian Asset Management has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.30.
Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is 1.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acadian Asset Management Company Profile
Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.
The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.
