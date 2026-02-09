Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Acadian Asset Management News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a large dividend increase — quarterly dividend raised to $0.10 (annualized yield ~0.8%), up 900% from the prior $0.01 payment, with record date March 13 and pay date March 27. The move signals confidence in cash flow and is likely supporting the stock.

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadian Asset Management this week:

NYSE:AAMI opened at $51.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Acadian Asset Management has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

