GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $14.12 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 83,955 shares of company stock worth $29,925,749 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $425.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.05. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.09.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

