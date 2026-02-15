Analysts Set Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) PT at $148.00

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.1429.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Shares of GPC stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $151.57. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.
Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.
