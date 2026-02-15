Contrasting Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) & Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aardvark Therapeutics and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aardvark Therapeutics N/A -54.90% -37.86% Cue Biopharma -530.75% -271.67% -118.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aardvark Therapeutics and Cue Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aardvark Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.59 million ($2.12) -5.71 Cue Biopharma $7.10 million 3.40 -$40.67 million ($0.46) -0.67

Aardvark Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cue Biopharma. Aardvark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aardvark Therapeutics and Cue Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aardvark Therapeutics 1 0 11 1 2.92 Cue Biopharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aardvark Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 169.72%. Given Aardvark Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aardvark Therapeutics is more favorable than Cue Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aardvark Therapeutics beats Cue Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The company is also developing CUE-102 targets Wilms' Tumor 1 protein in various cancers; CUE-103, a CUE-100 series drug product candidate; and Neo-STAT and RDI-STAT programs outside of oncology, including CUE-200, CUE-300, and CUE-400 series. It has collaboration agreements with LG Chem, Ltd. for the development of Immuno-STATs focused in the field of oncology; strategic collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to advance CUE-401 for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and license agreement with Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

