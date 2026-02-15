Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 3,127.50

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,127.50.

WTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,450 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Whitbread to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,375 to GBX 2,815 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,700.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,619.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,875.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,302.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

