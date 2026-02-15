Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.65.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index. The Index includes approximately 100 the United States-listed companies. Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC acts as the Fund’s investment adviser.

