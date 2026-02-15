Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

GRT.UN opened at C$88.70 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$55.25 and a 1 year high of C$92.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities. The vast majority of the company’s assets are logistics and distribution warehouses and multipurpose buildings split fairly evenly amongst Canadian, Austrian, and U.S.

