26,315 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

