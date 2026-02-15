Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,011 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,165.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $247.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $245.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

