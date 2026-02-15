Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 24,312 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 148,300.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.03 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

