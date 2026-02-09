Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $19.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.1250.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,086,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,032,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,859,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,791,000 after purchasing an additional 893,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,794,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,766,000 after purchasing an additional 683,211 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

