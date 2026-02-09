Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSTV shares. D. Boral Capital dropped their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.26 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

