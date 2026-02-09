Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 5,435 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.6% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0%

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.