Vertiv (VRT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $2.8884 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Vertiv stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 37.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

