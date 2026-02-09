Galapagos (GLPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $33.36 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Galapagos by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company’s discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company’s pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.