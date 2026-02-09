Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envirotech Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

EVTV stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

