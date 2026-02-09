Financial Review: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) versus Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) and Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Point Meridian Capital has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sound Point Meridian Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.5%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Point Meridian Capital pays out 1,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 4 10 2 2.88 Sound Point Meridian Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. and Sound Point Meridian Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $156.57, indicating a potential upside of 51.64%. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a consensus target price of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 41.66%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Sound Point Meridian Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Sound Point Meridian Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $19.46 billion 4.73 $2.37 billion $2.34 44.12 Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A $0.20 66.71

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Point Meridian Capital. KKR & Co. Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Point Meridian Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sound Point Meridian Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Sound Point Meridian Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 11.97% 5.77% 1.01% Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Sound Point Meridian Capital on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co., Inc. operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities. The Insurance Business segment offers retirement, life insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. The company was founded by Henry Kravis, George R. Roberts, and Jerome Kholberg on May 1, 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.