Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMAB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 4.1%

OMAB stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $124.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,757,000. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 78,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long?term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

