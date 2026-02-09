Copa (CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $959.2190 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.51 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 18.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $154.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.58.

Copa Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Copa by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 547,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,068,000 after buying an additional 136,719 shares in the last quarter. Sig Brokerage LP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sig Brokerage LP now owns 6,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 942.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Copa from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price target on Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CPA

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.