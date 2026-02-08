Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.05. 3,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55.

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8697 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:AETH Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 7.91% of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

See Also

