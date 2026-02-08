Brera (NASDAQ:SLMT) Shares Up 13.7% – Should You Buy?

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT – Get Free Report) was up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 887,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 962,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brera in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Brera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brera

Brera Trading Up 13.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97.

Brera (NASDAQ:SLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brera stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC is an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. We seek to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that we acquired in July 2022. Brera FC is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.