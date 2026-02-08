Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX) Trading 17.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 2,128,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,721,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $3.3248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF

About Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:APPX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (APPX) is a leveraged exchange-traded fund designed to deliver 200% (2x) of the daily performance of AppLovin Corp. (APP) stock, before fees and expenses. The fund primarily uses total return swap agreements with major global financial institutions to achieve its leverage target. If swaps are unavailable or less efficient, it may use FLEX call options or directly hold APP shares. APPX is intended for sophisticated investors and professional traders seeking short-term, tactical exposure to the daily price movements of AppLovin, and is not suitable for long-term holding due to the compounding effects of leverage and daily resets.

