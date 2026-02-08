Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Trading 13.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.10. 28,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 67,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACOG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Cognition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha Cognition in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Alpha Cognition Trading Up 13.3%

The firm has a market cap of $110.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Cognition by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Cognition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 291,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

