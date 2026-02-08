Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.72. 94,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 104,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8251 per share. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam BDC Income ETF

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBDC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies. PBDC was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Putnam.

