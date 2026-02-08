Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 334,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 524,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS: UNVGY) is a leading global music company that operates across the recorded music, music publishing, and merchandising sectors. The company signs, develops, and manages artists and songwriters, producing and distributing sound recordings and music videos. It holds a diverse catalogue spanning all major genres, representing both established superstars and emerging talent through renowned labels such as Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Music Group, Def Jam Recordings and Decca Records.

In its recorded music division, Universal Music Group collaborates with artists to create and market new releases, overseeing physical and digital distribution, licensing, and promotional activities.

