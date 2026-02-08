Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.2%

SPDW stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

