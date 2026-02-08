Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Holdings Increased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 346.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 204.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna set a $114.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

