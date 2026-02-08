Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $21.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

