Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 19.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $340.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.