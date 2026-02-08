MCF Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

SCHD stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

