MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,239,000 after buying an additional 1,628,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $693.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $690.05 and its 200 day moving average is $671.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $762.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

