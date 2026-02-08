Collier Financial Invests $23.68 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Collier Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 226,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,677,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 17.8% of Collier Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Collier Financial owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

