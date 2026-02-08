Collier Financial Invests $1.63 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Collier Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $81.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

