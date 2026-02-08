14,762 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,762 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,967,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,638,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after buying an additional 2,300,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $74,039,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,746,000 after buying an additional 1,281,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $92.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $115.81.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 26.25%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by?products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

Further Reading

