Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $825,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 93.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.51. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Reagan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 26,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,498.20. This represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.