Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4,037.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Glj Research increased their target price on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.24.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $778.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $670.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.55. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $795.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

