Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 141,545 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $106,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.44 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

Simplify MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Simplify MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

