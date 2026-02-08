Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $102.65 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $102,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

