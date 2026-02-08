Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $20.76

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.7583.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $28.80) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded Li Auto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.20 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 8.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 7.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi?occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in?vehicle connectivity and driver?assistance features.

