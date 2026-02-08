Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $20.76

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.7583.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $28.80) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded Li Auto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.20 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.
The company’s product lineup centers on multi?occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in?vehicle connectivity and driver?assistance features.
