Brokerages Set TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) PT at $19.88

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.8750.
Several research firms recently commented on TAC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, October 20th. Natl Bk Canada cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAC
Institutional Trading of TransAlta
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.88.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.The business had revenue of $441.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAlta Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.
The company’s core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.