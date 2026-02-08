Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 3.4%

HMN opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,678.20. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wade Reece sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $59,575.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,575.27. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,398 shares of company stock worth $476,448 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

