Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clever Leaves and Nabriva Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $17.42 million 0.00 -$17.90 million ($12.36) 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) 0.00

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics. Clever Leaves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clever Leaves and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves N/A N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Volatility & Risk

Clever Leaves has a beta of 4140.56, meaning that its share price is 413,956% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clever Leaves beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clever Leaves

(Get Free Report)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment formulates, manufactures, markets, sells, distributes, and commercializes nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, and oral solutions; and tetrahydrocannabinol flowers. The company serves retail distributors, pharmaceutical and cannabis companies, and pharmacies. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.